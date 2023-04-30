2 hours ago

Callum Hudson-Odoi, a talented Ghanaian winger, is taking his time to decide on his future at Chelsea.

The 21-year-old is currently playing for Bayer Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga, having joined them in the summer transfer window of 2022 on loan.

However, injuries have limited his game time for the German side.

Despite being away from Chelsea, Hudson-Odoi is keeping an eye on the club's happenings.

With the team having undergone three managerial changes under the new ownership this season, the player is uncertain if he still has a place in the squad.

Therefore, the England-born footballer has chosen to wait for Chelsea to appoint a permanent manager before making a decision on his future.

He feels it's crucial to discuss his role with the next coach to ensure he has a spot in the team.

The pacy winger has in the past been courted by Ghana but he turned down overtures from the country of his parents.

Chelsea have an array of attacking talents and may have to cut down on their bloated squad in the summer.