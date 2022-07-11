1 hour ago

Ghana target Callum Hudson-Odoi says that he wants to play a lot of football for Chelsea heading into the new season.

After playing in Chelsea FA Cup fifth-round game against Luton Town, the winger was struck down with injury and that was all for the season.

He started the season so well and had some eye-catching performances before COVID-19 and injuries curtailed

his fine run for Chelsea.

His best spell of the season came when Tuchel handed him 10 starts in 11 matches, with Chelsea sitting top of the Premier League going into November before the squad was hampered by injuries.

Hudson-Odoi played 28 matches for Chelsea across all competitions but only 15 came in the Premier League.

"I want to be playing as much as possible. Regular football brings out the consistency so I want to just keep playing and playing as much as I can. Playing those 10 out of 11 games in my preferred position on the left side was massive for me because that’s where I know I can be at my best and do what I do as much as possible," Hudson-Odoi said as quoted by the club's official website.

"We were winning games, top of the league and everything was going well, so to have an injury like that hits you hard but at the same time it motivates you to come back and return to where you were before."