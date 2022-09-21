5 hours ago

Calm has returned to parts of Bawku after three people were shot and killed on Monday.

The incident has been attributed to a recurrent chieftaincy dispute.

Despite the relative calm, a resident who is a business woman and mother told Citi News, they are still living in fear of being attacked hence a halt in economic and social activities.

“Everybody is just indoors because of what happened yesterday,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Upper East Area Manager of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company NEDCO, Eugene Odei Addo has told Citi News, power has been restored to affected areas which went off due to the shooting.

He however indicated that his outfit will take a decision to protect its officers on the grounds should the situation worsen.

“Our key challenge is with my people mostly dealing in that unstable zone,” he said.

Mr. Odei, however, said his outfit will continue to operate in Bawku.

“We think that being there is the best for now, but if the need be for us to withdraw, we will do exactly that,” he said.

Source: citifmonline