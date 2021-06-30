32 minutes ago

English-born Ghanaian midfielder Cameron Antwi has put pen-to-paper on a new contract with Blackpool FC.

The midfielder, who made his debut in the Papa John’s Trophy and appeared on the bench several times last season, has signed a new one-year deal, which contains an option for a further year.

Previously on the books of Fulham, the 19-year-old also spent time out on loan with Southport during the 2020/21 campaign.

On extending his stay at Bloomfield Road, Cameron Antwi said:

“I’m really happy to sign and extend my time at Blackpool. The Club has been good to me, I’ve enjoyed my time here so far and I’m just looking to push on now.

“Training with these players day in, day out last season and then the promotion at the end was class. It was a learning curve for me and a really good experience. I just want to kick on again now.”