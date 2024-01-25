9 hours ago

Cameroon's captain, Vincent Aboubakar, has successfully recovered from a hamstring injury and is poised to feature in the crucial 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) game against Nigeria.

The experienced striker, who plays for Turkish club Besiktas, missed the initial three games for the Indomitable Lions due to the injury.

Having regained full fitness, Aboubakar is expected to play a significant role in Cameroon's upcoming match against Nigeria in the AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast.

The 32-year-old forward is eager to contribute to his team's success as they aim to advance further in the competition.

Cameroon secured qualification to the knockout stage by finishing second in Group C, and Aboubakar's return to the lineup adds depth and experience to the squad.

The clash against Nigeria is anticipated to be a highly competitive encounter, and Aboubakar's availability is seen as a boost for the Indomitable Lions.