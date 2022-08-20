1 hour ago

President of the Cameroonian Football Association(FECAFOOT), Samuel Eto'o has disclosed that there will be a Cameroonian scout in attendance when Ghana plays against Brazil next month in an international friendly game.

The Black Stars of Ghana will play against Brazil in an International friendly next month as part of the build-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.

This follows the decision of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to postpone matches in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The game will take place on Friday, September 23, 2022, at a yet-to-be-named venue in Europe.

Cameroon is in the same Group as the five-time world champions Brazil with all of them in Group G with Serbia and Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Eto'o who is in Ghana as a Qatar Legacy Ambassador in an interview with Accra based Joy FM revealed there will be a Cameroonian scout at the friendly game with Ghana.

“I believe one of Cameroon’s coaches will watch Ghana vs Brazil friendly so to anticipate and know what to expect.”, he said in an interview.