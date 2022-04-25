2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been threatened by Cameroonian side Avion Academy that they will drag them to FIFA if they do not settle the transfer fee of striker Georges Mfegue.

The striker joined Asante Kotoko at the start of the 2021/2022 season from Avion Academy with a transfer fee of 30,000 Euros agreed between the two clubs.

Kotoko paid half that amount and promised to pay the final part in March 2022 but have since refused to honor their promise.

It has been a month after the payment date elapsed and the Cameroonian side are yet to hear from the porcupine warriors.

"They were supposed to complete the payment by March 15 but they have not done so to date," President of Avion Academy, Pierre Batamak is quoted as saying by Kick442.com.

"It payment is not made by May 1st, we will work with our legal team and report Kotoko to FIFA," he added.

Mfegue has been an integral part of the Asante Kotoko team this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 20 matches for the club as they sit comfortable at the top of the table.