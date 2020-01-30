3 hours ago

Grind Don’t Stop (GDS Control) artiste, Camidoh is organising a concert in honour of pregnant women and nursing mothers who have difficulty in paying their hospital bills.

The project, in collaboration with his management company GB Recz, is aimed at raising funds for mothers who are financially handicapped and cannot pay for their delivery bills while raising awareness.

The event dubbed “Save The Kids With Camidoh” is slated for February 29, 2020, at the Moka’s Resto Cafe, 21 Ndabaningi Sithole Rd, Labone-Accra.

It will raise funds for mothers who are detained for days or months for outstanding bills after childbirth at some general hospitals, including Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) and 37 Military Hospital.

Some of the monies raised would also go into relieving the mothers’ burden when it comes to catering for the baby.

Detention of women and their infants is common at this hospital. This represents a violation of human rights and a systemic failure to ensure that all people have access to essential health services and that they do not suffer financial hardship due to the fees they have to pay for the services.

The concert, which will officially be launched on the February 10, at the Moka’s Resto Cafe, will witness performances from sensational musician; Kojo Dain and Blakk Arm Group signee, Kelvyn Boy.

The event will be climaxed with a performance from the Raphael Camidoh Attachie who will dish out undiluted tunes from his catalogue.

