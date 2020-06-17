1 hour ago

The Region, a stronghold of the ruling NPP, would be witnessing some interesting contests

Aspirants contesting in the NPP parliamentary primaries in the Ashanti region have stepped up campaigns ahead of the elections slated for Saturday, June 20.

The Region, a stronghold of the ruling New Patriotic Party, would be witnessing some interesting contests, especially in areas designated as ‘hotspots’ such as Bantama, Nhyiaeso, Old Tafo, Odotobri, Adansi-Asokwa, Effiduase-Asokore, Kumawu, Asante-Akim South and Asante-Akim North.

Elections at Kwadaso has been put on hold as the party worked to thrush out all outstanding issues.

Already, the euphoria in the 27 contesting constituencies is heightening as the more than 80 parliamentary aspirants, including six females, race against time to canvass for votes, telling the delegates of their mission and vision.

At Bantama, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Mr. Daniel Okyem Aboagye, would be locking horns with a Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye in a keenly-contested affair which sees the latter running for the third time in the primaries.

“I am confident of victory, because, I have worked harder over the years in serving the party and needs of the people,” the Deputy Chief of Staff, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Kumasi.

He appealed to the delegates to repose their confidence in him, saying he would not disappoint them when given the nod, especially in the area of youth, educational, and sports development.

At the Nhyiaeso constituency, the incumbent MP, Mr. Kennedy Kankam, has promised to fend off a challenge from his main contestant, Mr. Stephen Amoah, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC).

He is counting on the goodwill he had from the delegates to retain his position, based on the execution of numerous development projects he had supervised in the area.

Meanwhile, the Old Tafo constituency is expected to produce another interesting contest, following the exit of the incumbent MP, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei.

In all, six aspirants - Mr. Vincent Assafuah Junior, Mr. Emmanuel Obeng, Mr. Lord Inusah Lansah, Mr. Archibald Ntiri-Acquah, Mr. Prince Odeneho-Acquah, and Ms. Louise Donkor, would be running in what political analysts had described as an ‘open area’.

Mr. Sam Pyne, Regional Secretary of the NPP, in an interview, said the aspirants were expected to embark on issue-based campaigns devoid of personal attacks.

He pointed out that the elections would be held on an electoral basis in strict compliance with the COVID-19 health protocols, and entreated the aspirants to observe those guidelines while campaigning.