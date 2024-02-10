1 day ago

Ghanaian Hiplife artiste, Kwaw Kese has reacted to the ‘driver, mate’ analogy used by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during his first major speech as flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party.

Dr Bawumia during his first major speech as flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which was to outline his vision for Ghana at the UPSA auditorium in Accra on February 7, 2024, claimed that his role in the government is just like that of “driver’s mate".



Dr Bawumia further promised that if voted into “the driver’s seat,” he would pursue his vision and priorities.



In a post shared on X on February 9, Kwaw Kese, real name Emmanuel Kofi Botwe challenged the vice president claims of being the drivers mate.



Citing Dr Bawumia’s position as the vice president and head of the Economic Management Team, Kwaw Kese called on the vice president to justify his performance in the government and prove to him that the failures of the government were not his fault.



"You’re the vice president of Ghana, Head of Economic Management Team, And a full member of the ruling party NPP.



"As a local Ghana man from Agona SWEDRU, can you convince me if the failure of this government is not your failure ??? " he said.



