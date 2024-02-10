Ghanaian Hiplife artiste, Kwaw Kese has reacted to the ‘driver, mate’ analogy used by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during his first major speech as flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party.

Dr Bawumia during his first major speech as flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which was to outline his vision for Ghana at the UPSA auditorium in Accra on February 7, 2024, claimed that his role in the government is just like that of “driver’s mate".

