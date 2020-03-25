2 hours ago

Broadcast journalist, Afia Pokua popularly called Vim Lady is challenging the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to procure more test kits for the country if they are dissatisfied with what was announced by the President.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last week in a televised address to the nation, announced that 50,000 more test kits had been procured and would be imported into the country soon.

“More personal protection equipment are being procured to beef up supplies for our frontline health workers. Fifty thousand[50,000] additional test kits have been ordered, and are expected in the country very shortly”, he announced on March 21, 2020.

But Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) COVID-19 Technical Team, Prosper Bani has stated the 50,000 testing kits for the novel coronavirus by government is not enough.

He made this statement during the press conference adding that testing is critical and citizens should be tested fast.

“Without testing we shall not know who has the virus or not. The more you test the more you have control of the virus”, he said.

Prosper Bani stated leaders must demonstrate where the isolation centers are, how they are being manned, the equipment provided to the front-line health workers and how they expect treatment to take place afterwards.

We need an aggressive contact tracing and reporting of suspected cases and we would continue to follow all the contacts that have been traced, how they have been quarantined and being monitored aggressively”, he added.

But the journalist wondered why the NDC cannot also in their accord and love for Ghanaians procure some for the country.

“50,000 corona kits not enough-NDC"

"Me: Can NDC give Ghana more please”, she quizzed.

Source: Mynewsgh.com