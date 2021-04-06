1 hour ago

The Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council wants authorities conducting investigations into the varying species of fish washed ashore at Osu and Axim over the weekend to make their findings public.

According to the Council, the report will educate the public about future incidents of such nature.

This follows the commencement of investigations into the cause of tons of dead fish seen on the shores of Osu and Axim by the state.

The fish were found along the shores of the Osu Castle beach in Accra and ashore at the Axim-Bewire beach in the Nzema East Municipality on Sunday.

The Acting President of the Council, Nana Jojo Solomon also warned against the consumption of such fish.

“We are talking about life and death,” he stressed in a Citi News interview.

“Right now I believe nobody should be eating any of the fish until the report has come out…it is not wholesome fish that anybody should even think of consuming,” he added.

“It is fortunate it happened during the Easter period where everybody had retired home for the Easter break,” Mr. Solomon also noted.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development is coordinating an inter-agency investigation into the reported incidents.

The agencies probing the incident comprise the Fisheries Commission, Food and Drugs Authority, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Ghana Maritime Authority, the Ghana Navy, the Marine Police and the respective Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies in the respected areas affected.

Police have been alerted to arrest any persons found distributing fish from these incidents into the Ghanaian food chain.

The Food and Drugs Authority has since said it has intensified its public education and sensitisation on quality parameters and signs of contamination of fish in the fishing communities and fish markets.

Source: citifmonline