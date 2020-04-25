1 hour ago

The Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) in the Central Region has asked residents to comply with a mandatory wearing of face masks Monday, April 27, 2020.

Likewise, all public and private institutions in the region have also been instructed by the Assembly to begin a ‘No Face Mask, No Entry’ policy beginning Monday.

This is to intensify the region’s efforts against the spread of COVID-19.

“All public and private institutions are to ensure the wearing of face masks by all staff and visitors. Commercial drivers are to ensure that passengers wear face masks before they board vehicles. Market women, traders are to ensure that passengers wear face masks before they board vehicles”, the statement read in part.

The statement further concluded that: “management of CCMA advises all public and private institutions including hospitals, clinics, shops, banks, pharmacies, lorry stations among others to put notices of No Face Mask, No entry. This directive takes effect from Monday, April 27, 2020”

Central Region case count has reached 13 as at Friday April 24.