2 hours ago

The Public Relations Officer of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Charles Amofah says that the much maligned Cape Coast Stadium is ready and fit to host Nigeria.

Ghana will play against Nigeria at the venue in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifier play off which will come off on 25th March,2022.

The Stadium was in bad shape as on 6th March,2022 the country held the Independence day celebration at the facility which had a toll on the playing surface.

Speaking to Happy FM, the NSA PRO revealed that the playing surface is in pristine condition and even a game could be played there today.

"We (NSA) are ready for the game to be hosted at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium. The Sports Minister is even at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium to inspect the facility."

“Our duty as the handlers of the stadium is to ensure the pitch is ready for the game. The pitch is in good condition and we can even play a game today.

“We want to get the best of the pitch to ensure we organize a very successful game at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium."

“Our grounds men are at the venue and they are working to restore the pitch to the best of shape." He concluded