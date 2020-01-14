President Akufo-Addo has condoled with families of those involved in the fatal crash on the Cape Coast-Takoradi highway Tuesday dawn.

 

Thirty-four people have died with many others injured in the accident that happened at 12:15 am after two passenger coaches collided head-on.

The accident occurred at the Dompoase Junction near Komenda Junction in the Central Region.

According to the police, 29 people died on the spot while five others died on arrival at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.