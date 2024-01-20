1 hour ago

Cape Verde secured their spot in the knockout stage of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023 with a commanding 3-0 victory over Mozambique in their second group game.

The Blue Sharks dominated the match, showcasing a dominant performance.

Bebe opened the scoring for Cape Verde with a spectacular long-distance direct free kick that beat Mozambique's goalkeeper Ernan.

The Blue Sharks continued their attacking efforts and extended their lead in the 51st minute when Ryan Mendes capitalized on a defensive error to slot the ball into the net.

Kevin Lenini added to the demolition with a stunning long-range goal, sealing Cape Verde's comfortable lead. Mozambique struggled to pose any threats in front of goal.

With this result, Cape Verde has six points from two games, ensuring their place in the knockout stage. Mozambique, with just one point from two matches, will need a win against Ghana on Monday to have a chance at qualifying for the knockout stage.

Cape Verde will face Egypt in their next match on Monday, 22, at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny.