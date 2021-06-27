5 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed was adjuded NASCO Man of the Match in the Phobians victory against archrivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

The right back had an impressive game as his side stunned their archrivals at the Accra Sports Stadium by 1-0 to stretch their league lead.

It is his maiden award this season, having fought back to regain his position in the team, which is likely to win the league.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored the only goal of the match in the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League super clash in Accra between Hearts of Oak SC and Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC.

The Ghana U-20 captain scored a spectacular goal in the second half after a goalless first 45 minutes of the match to win the game for the Rainbow Boys in Accra on Sunday afternoon.

Captain Fatawu Mohammed came close to scoring the opening goal inside the first half but his effort struck the upright and left Kotoko off the hook.

He has been an integral member of the team since Coach Samuel Boadu took over the mantle.

Sundays game saw a hungrier Phobian side which had fought hard to ensure they would win their league title in eight football seasons.