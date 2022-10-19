3 hours ago

Onua TV/FM morning show host Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has been picked up by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

The hard-talking broadcaster was picked up Wednesday, October 19.

It is believed that his arrest is in connection with his comments about the ineffectiveness of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s fight against galamsey so far.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Information, in a statement signed by Deputy Minister Fatimatu Abubakar stated the government’s unhappiness with the comments and said the government was issuing a complaint to the National Media Commission (NMC) and may explore the option of legal redress.

It is, therefore, strange and sad that the government has chosen the route of intimidation and harassment.

It is unclear where he is being kept as operatives almost run company executives on the road in an attempt to follow the convoy of umarked vehicles that whisked him away from the Kawukudi office of NIB.

MG and all its affiliates will keep mounting pressure on the government to stop paying lip service to the war against galamsey and stop the pollution of rivers and water bodies.