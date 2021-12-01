3 hours ago

Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, host of ‘Onua Maakye’ on Onua TV, has reprimanded the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Oforipanin over their failure to criticise the Akufo-Addo led government.

According to him, the suffering of the Ghanaians is increasingly becoming unbearable but President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appears not to give a damn what people think about him and his government.

Speaking on the Onua TV morning show Wednesday, December 1, 2021, Smart could not fathom why the two influential traditional leaders will recoil into their shells and watch on for the politicians to rot the nation. He, therefore, expressed his discontent over their tranquillity and chided them to wake up and speak for Ghanaians before the situation get worse.

Smart posited that any word of advice or caution from Otumfuo, the Okyenhene and the other traditional rulers across the country will cause Nana Akufo-Addo to be alert and prepared to deal with the problems.

“Otumfuo and Okyenhene, I'm not by this message trying to disrespect you in any way, and never will I ever do that. But with all due respect, I'm disappointed in you for being silent. Otumfuo, Nana Addo listens whenever you talk; unless you tell me he doesn't heal to your good counsel, but I won't be surprised If he refuses to listen to you because [Akufo-Addo] doesn't respect anyone including you,” Captain Smart said as he went down on his knees on live TV.

He alleged that the Akufo-Addo led government has refused to release royalties for chiefs in Ghana and thereby questioned whether or not they [the chiefs] are happy it.

“Togbe Afede are you happy? Asogli State are you happy with the way the people of Volta Region are being treated? Go to Keta and have a look at the place yourselves. Awomefia are you happy? All the chiefs in Ghana are you pleased with the current happenings in the country? Even your royalties they don't pay. Krobea Kotokohene please your silence is long overdue, we want to hear from you,” he chided.

Source: Ghanaguardian.com