A famous Ghanaian broadcaster with the Multimedia Group Ltd (MGL), Godsbrain Nana Smart, know in the media circle as Captain Smart, is in hot waters after he alleged that the Minister of Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, is using the COVID-19 Virtual Concert as a foundation to amass wealth for herself.

The Adom FM 'Dwaso Nsem' host earlier remarked that "God will punish" Ursula Owusu, together with all the musicians who performed at the concert for not being candid with Ghanaians about how much was paid them.

“...Today I want to tell you something. I'v been asked to hold my bomb on this issue, but there's only one thing I want to tell you ...never try to rich yourselves with the coronavirus pandemic, why is the minister lying to Ghanaians and the artistes also denying receiving the money? God'll punish you, and your punishment won't be mild, you'll suffer extremely”, he cursed.

Ursula Owusu has, however, hit back at Captain Smart, maintaining that the "government of Ghana did not pay a pesewa to anyone for either the COVID 19 Tracker App or the Virtual Concert to launch it".

Pressure on Smart to bring evidence

The latest to add his voice to the matter is an outspoken member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Patrick Kwarteng Sarpong.

In a brief piece on Facebook sighted by Ghanaguardian.com, P.K. Sarpong chided Captain Smart to back his claims by incontrovertible evidence, saying "he who alleges must prove his claims".

P.K. Sarpong further challenged Smart, that per the ethics of the profession, a journalist must dig deeper to provide evidence of their claims just so the whole world will know the truth or otherwise.

Below is the full writeup:

Dear Captain Smart,

I am not a journalist but have been learning the ropes about the profession thanks to Gordon Asare-Bediako.

Notwithstanding my limited knowledge in the field you seem to have perfected, I am not oblivious to the fact that whoever comes up with an allegation has the prime responsibility to furnish the fine details. To put it mildly, he who alleges must prove his claims.

I have watched a video in which you appear to have dismissed the Communications Minister’s statement that no artist was paid for appearing on stage when the virtual concert was held to herald the COVID-19 Tracker app.

You say artists were paid GHC5000 each and that Kwame Sefa Kayi got angry over some monetary matters.

Sir, without employing long winding expressions and verbose lexicons to ask this of you, I beseech you to furnish us with the details of your allegations.

In fact, your claims must go beyond being mere claims, they must be backed by incontrovertible evidence.

The ethics of your profession demand that you go the extra mile to publicize the truth you say you have in your bosom. This must be swiftly done so that the world will know the truth or otherwise of this issue.

For me, I hold on to the Minister’s statement with firmness. Knowing Ursula Owusu the way we do, I am unable to associate myself with your assertions. Prove us wrong, Sir!

P.K. Sarpong