1 day ago

TECNO has brought its latest innovation, the CAMON 40 Series, to Ghana, designed to help you capture life’s best moments effortlessly. With AI-powered FlashSnap technology, you can take stunning photos in any situation. The CAMON 40 Premier 5G offers top-tier camera features for content creators, while all models provide durability and stylish design. Enjoy long battery life, immersive multimedia, and smart AI features.

Allo Danny, Wesley Kesse and Kojo Junior at the launch

The achievements in imaging and AI mark TECNO’s determination for technological success

In the past year, TECNO has observed significant advancements in the field of AI, and the application of AI technologies is crucial and urgent in the global emerging market. The CAMON 40 Series reflects TECNO’s pursuit of practical AI, adding a new level of intelligence to our devices—from flagship imaging to enhanced daily interactions—unlocking new AI-powered possibilities for users.

National Channel Manager Mr. Ernest Sonkor said in his opening remarks that this is a historic moment of innovation for TECNO. He said, “We gather not just to launch a product, but to celebrate the future of technology with TECNO – a brand that has consistently redefined what is possible.”

National Product Manager Mr. Kingsley Boabeng, as the product presenter, introduced the outstanding capabilities of the CAMON 40 series in AI imaging and AI applications to the audience. He explained that by fusing intelligent algorithms with high-end imaging hardware, the core of the AI-driven FlashSnap mode seamlessly integrates with a powerful camera and a handy One-Tap Button, allowing users to instantly capture life’s most vibrant but fleeting moments.

FlashSnap is the standout feature of this product. AI optimizes camera startup and continuous shooting for instant captures, while AI-powered multi-frame processing reduces noise and enhances details for sharper images. Additionally, the BestMoment AI algorithm intelligently analyzes motion patterns, automatically identifying and selecting the best frames to ensure precise captures in dynamic scenarios, offering users an unprecedented imaging experience.

Apart from One-Tap FlashSnap, the CAMON 40 Series also comprehensively improves the overall imaging experience. The CAMON 40 Premier 5G features a new 50MP Ultra-wide Angle Camera, a 50MP Periscope Telephone Camera, and a 50MP AF Front Camera and is capable of 4K 60fps Pre-ISP Ultra Night Video with an independent imaging chip, which will be an extraordinary experience for content creators and life record enthusiasts.

Tecno CAMON 40 and Accessories

Beyond the field of imaging, TECNO exemplifies a commitment to innovation that transcends hardware and software, setting a new standard for AI-driven productivity, creativity, and efficiency. The CAMON 40 Series refines the industry with pioneering Call Noise Cancellation and the world’s first phone with an AI-powered 360°AI Call Assistant. TECNO AI enhances the Ella AI Assistant, AI-powered PPT generation, and AI-driven image search. In collaboration with Google, groundbreaking features such as Circle to Search support seamless online searching with just a swipe of a finger, as well as Ask Ella, AI Image Generator, AI Writing, and AI Translate in 136 languages in texts and 44 languages in voice, can also be achieved.

Durability and Craftsmanship: Engineered for Strength and Elegance

The CAMON 40 Series not only excels in intelligent features but also stands out with its robust and durable design, ensuring long-lasting reliability in any environment.

With IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, the CAMON 40 Premier 5G and CAMON 40 Pro are built to withstand extreme conditions, including hot-water exposure. Meanwhile, the CAMON 40 is IP66 certified, offering reliable water-splash resistance for everyday protection. Equipped with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i, the CAMON 40 Series (Premier 5G and Pro) offers outstanding protection against the elements, from dusty sandstorms to high humidity or snowfall. The entire series is SGS 5-Star Certified and features 360-degree Drop Resistance, providing superior protection against everyday impacts. The CAMON 40 Premier 5G and CAMON 40 Pro 5G also guarantee 72-month lag-free performance with TÜV Rheinland certification.

1Allo Danny observes a live demo using the Tecno CAMON 40

In addition to durability, the series also reimagines the classic CAMON design with a sleek and stylish upgrade. Retaining the classic Side-axis design, the series now features an elegant Swan-neck Curve, adding a unique and sensory touch. Offering users design choices, the CAMON 40 Premier 5G features a striking Space Ring camera with watch-grade 3D precision textures, emphasizing professional imaging capabilities.

When it comes to multimedia entertainment, the CAMON 40 Series delivers an immersive experience with its Ultra Bright AMOLED screen, Stereo Dual Speakers, and Dolby Atmos, bringing movies, games, and music to life. And the fun never has to end for long, thanks to the CAMON 40 Series’ powerful, long-lasting battery with 5-year durability and huge storage of up to 256GB+12GB. The CAMON 40 Premier 5G stands out with its 5100mAh battery, supporting up to 70W Ultra Charge.

TECNO Showcases The AIoT Ecosystem

At the launch event, National Product Manager Kingsley also introduced the MEGABOOK S14 launched at MWC 2025. This is TECNO’s first OLED laptop and the lightest 14-inch OLED laptop in the industry, featuring a 2.8K OLED display and weighing only 899g (31.7oz). The laptop is equipped with the outstanding power of the Snapdragon® X Elite compute platform, the flagship chipset for AI PCs from Qualcomm Technologies, and integrates TECNO’s world-first self-developed edge-side large-scale AI model to achieve AI-enhanced multitasking.

Although this product has not yet entered the Ghanaian market, TECNO also showcased products such as Buds 4 Air, Mega Pad 11, Watch Pro 2, and MegaBook T1 at the event, forming an AI ecosystem with mobile devices and providing seamless connectivity.

Exciting offline activities await your experience after the launch

After the launch, National Retail Manager Mr. Daniel Opuku introduced to the media that among the three models, CAMON 40 and CAMON 40 PRO are already available at various TECNO EXCLUSIVE STORES, brand partner shops, and online platforms, while CAMON 40 PREMIER 5G will arrive in Ghana at the end of March. He also introduced that after the launch, TECNO will hold a Capture Best Moment 24/7 Lifestyle Tour at various locations including Accra Mall, Junction Mall, Achimota Mall, West Hills Mall, Melcom Spintex, and the airport arrival area. Consumers can find these experience booths at speciality locations, such as Exclusive Store, Decathlon, or Compu Ghana Showroom, take photos and check-in, upload to social media with the hashtags #TECNOGHANA, #CAMON40Series, and #CAPTUREBESTMOMENT, which will activate a GHS 150 shopping discount voucher for CAMON 40 series. The discount can be redeemed at designated stores until 31st March. All the Camon 40 models are supported by EasyBuy, consumers can always choose to buy now and pay in installment with a plan from GHS 21 daily. The payment plan ranges 4 months to 6 months payment plan.

The CAMON 40 series is the first new product brought by TECNO in 2025. The combination of enhanced snapshot capabilities and powerful AI imaging algorithms solidifies the position as a premium and flagship imaging device for photography enthusiasts now and into the future. We look forward to other new products from TECNO this year.

For any related media queries, please contact [email protected]

## END ##

About TECNO

TECNO is an innovative, AI-driven technology brand with a presence in over 70 markets across five continents. Committed to transforming the digital experience in global emerging markets, TECNO relentlessly pursues the perfect integration of contemporary aesthetic design with the latest technologies and artificial intelligence. Today, TECNO offers a comprehensive ecosystem of AI-powered products, including smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, tablets, smart gaming devices, the HiOS operating system, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing,” TECNO continues to pioneer the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and AI-driven experiences for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to never stop pursuing their best selves and brightest futures. For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site: www.tecno-mobile.com.