3 hours ago

Heavy gridlock has destructed vehicular flow on the Tema Motorway stretch as a Toyota Land Cruiser was engulfed in flames.

Eyewitnesses reported that, the incident occurred near the Community 18 Junction at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Smoke billowing from the vehicle was visible from a distance, prompting several motorists to pull over to assess the situation.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly noticed smoke coming from the engine compartment and immediately stopped to investigate.

Moments later, the car was consumed by flames, leaving the occupants scrambling to safety.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

No personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service were called to the scene as the fire totally consumed the car.

Motorists are being urged to exercise caution when driving along the motorway as the charred remains of the vehicle us yet to be removed.