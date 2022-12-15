2 hours ago

Two vehicles have burnt beyond recognition in a ghastly accident at Gomoa Dominase in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The accident occurred on Thursday afternoon involving a Toyota V8 Land Cruiser and a Benz.

Occupants of the vehicle, however, escaped unhurt.

The first vehicle is said to have caught fire at the onion Market on the Kasoa Cape Coast Highway while the other car also got burnt at Gomoa Dominase Junction.

In an interview with Adom News, a driver of one of the vehicles, Ato Yorson said he lost GHS 4,000 and his wine to the accident.

The cause, according to him, is, however, yet to be determined, adding he is still in shock as to how the vehicle caught fire.

With the intervention of the Winneba Municipal Fire officers led by Anthony Nyarko the fire was doused but there was nothing for the occupants to salvage.