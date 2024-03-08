2 hours ago

Less than forty-eight hours after his passing, alleged assets of the former MP for the Ejisu constituency and Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. John Kumah, has been released.

Popular blogger Albert Nat Hyde, better known online as Bongo Ideas, revealed the alleged properties of John Kumah on Facebook.

The properties spanned from cars, houses, lands, filling stations, private vehicles, amongst others.

The announcement coincides with the filing of an official complaint against Onua TV presenter Captain Smart by Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah, the late John Kumah's wife, about allegations that her husband was poisoned.

Below is the list of the alleged properties of John Kumah:

Acquired 10-acre land in hometown

Built a $1.1M dollar house at Ejisu Donaso

The house has 14 bedrooms, a stadium-size compound, indoor & outdoor pools, solar-powered & fully automated

Bought another 100-acre land for farming in Ashanti Region

Renovated & completed dad’s $500K Mile 7 house

Bought a high priced land at Chantan near Tabora-Ahlaji & built a mansion for wife & kids

Acquired East Legon mansion in 2020

Set up a construction company that enjoyed several govt contracts

Single-handedly funded projects, built NPP office etc all amounting to over $30M

Acquired 4 Toyota V8s plus uncountable number of other vehicles

Reportedly has 8 major housing properties, filling stations, across Ghana

Pumped substantial money into law firm

However, passed at a mere Suhum clinic. African politics is the most lucrative business venture!