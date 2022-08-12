1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko through its lawyers have succeeded in getting a stay of execution for their midfielder Richmond Lamptey till the final determination of the substantive case.

"This afternoon, the club through our lawyer Nilo Effori have secured a ruling from CAS granting Richmond Lamptey provisional measures (Stay of Execution) against the decision of the GFA Appeals Committee meaning Lamptey is free to continue his career," the club announced.

The player was slapped with a 30-month ban for his involvement in match-fixing whiles at Inter Allies with the ban set to take effect from the 2022/2023 season.

Lamptey whiles at Inter Allies played in the infamous 7-0 defeat against Ashantigold SC in the last match of the 2020/2021 season.

He was found culpable by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association(GFA) and was hit with a 30-month ban.

The midfielder played for Inter Allies in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season before they suffered relegation.

He was part of the Inter Allies side that lost 7-0 in the match day 34 clash against Ashantigold SC at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

This follows Inter Allies' involvement in match-fixing in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League match day 34 game with AshGold SC.

In the said match the miners defeated Inter Allies who at the time had been relegated to the Division One by 7-0.

After the game, then defender of Inter Allies Hashmin Musah who scored two comical own goals revealed in a radio interview that he deliberately scored the two own goals to foil a 5-0 score line he heard before the game.

According to the disciplinary committee, they have evoked the powers vested in Article 34.5(d)(i) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations to hand the Kotoko midfielder a 2 years 5 month ban from football.

"That Richmond Lamptey of Inter Allies FC is hereby banned for a period of 30 months in accordance with Article 34.5(d)(i) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations".

The decision was to take effect from the start of the 2022/23 football season meaning he could not play for Kotoko for the next 30 months without this stay of execution.