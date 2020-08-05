3 hours ago

The Court of Arbitration for Sport(CAS) has for the second time reschedule the date for the judgement in the case involving disqualified GFA Presidential aspirant Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer and the Ghana Football Association to 1st September.

It is the second time the apex Sports court has rescheduled the date for the judgement with the previous one being from 17th July to August 4th.

The Swiss based court has left many with in the football fraternity in a pensive mood anxious to know the verdict.

There was a no show from CAS the whole of Tuesday 4th August 2020 while no official communication was issued till Wednesday 5th August 2020.

CAS has now issued a statement extending the date for the verdict in a case that could change the complexion of Ghana Football.

Read the statement below: