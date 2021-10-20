1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak will leave the shores of Ghana on Thursday for their Champions League showdown in Morroco on Sunday against Wydad Athletic Club, ghanaguardian has gathered.

The Phobians will make the trip with a chartered flight as they seek a group stage berth in the second leg encounter at Casablanca.

They have a 1-0 advantage after winning the first leg in Accra and would be aiming for their first group stage participation in 15 - years.

Unlike WAC who arrived in Accra 48 hours before their game, the Phobians are rather getting there three days ahead of the D-day.

Coach Samuel Boadu and his men need at least a draw to earn the Phobians their 2nd group stage participation since winning the Champions league in 2000.

The game to be played at the Stade Mohammed V is WAC's 2nd but the Phobians' 3rd in the 2021/22 campaign.

It Hearts of oak first foreign journy in six years since their last visit to Esperance where they lost by 4-0.

Hence, the Phobians are expected to arrive in the North African country in time for better preparation in search of qualification.

The Moroccans have lost only one of their last five home matches in the CAFCL, winning the other four.

Moreover, the White and Reds have scored 11 goals in their aforementioned matches.

The last WAC lost 1-0 in the first leg of the play-offs they turned the result around, beating Stade Malien by an emphatic 3-0 win in Casablanca.

The last time Hearts of Oak lost in an away fixture after winning the first leg by 1-0 was in the year 2004 when they lost on penalties to Etoile Du Sahel.

They have since won any second leg fixture after taking a 1-0 goal lead.