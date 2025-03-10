20 hours ago

In an unexpected disclosure, Ghanaian rapper Theophilus Tagoe, better known by his stage name Castro, is said to be the father of Mzbel’s son Kwame Adepa, also known as Okomfo Black.

The claims were made by controversial media personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, also known as Afia Schwarzenegger.

Her claims have sparked a heated debate on social media, with many fans weighing in on the resemblance between Adepa and Castro.

In a recent live TikTok session, Afia Schwarzenegger asserted that Castro was the one responsible for Mzbel’s pregnancy.

While some fans believe the claim, others have expressed skepticism, questioning Afia Schwarzenegger’s motives for revealing this information after 11 years.

Adepa, Mzbel’s son, has been a subject of speculation over the years, with many fans wondering about his paternity.

In 2021, Mzbel was spotted in a video being quizzed by her then-seven-year-old son over his father’s identity. Mzbel indicated to Adepa that his father is an Akyem man and was once a New Patriotic Party (NPP) member.

Castro was a prominent figure in Ghana’s music industry before his disappearance on July 6, 2014, after a rendezvous at the Aqua Safari.

He had a close working relationship with Mzbel, featuring on many of her hit tracks, including 16 Years and E Dey Be.

While rumours existed about their relationship being more than professional, Mzbel and Castro never confirmed they were dating until Castro dumped her for another woman.