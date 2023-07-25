1 hour ago

The Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) is asking anti-corruption agencies in the country to be proactive in their fight against corruption.

CDD-Ghana says the practice where public outcry forces anti-graft agencies to act is not the best.

Speaking to Citi News after the Office of the Special Prosecutor arrested and searched the home of the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Director of Programmes and Advocacy at the CDD, Dr. Kojo Asante says public outcry forced the SP to take action.

“The only reason why we are here is because there was a public outcry before the system responded and that seems to be the pattern and so if you don’t get a media person exposing corruption, political actors or investigators don’t take action.”

We should be jubilating over Cecilia Dapaah’s scandal – Martin Kpebu

Meanwhile, a private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu says Ghanaians must be jubilating over the former Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s scandal.

That, he said was because the issue had brought to light the scandalous activities of some persons in government.

“In actual fact, the first thing we should be celebrating is the fact that God gave us such a case. You see how President Akufo-Addo has been denying that there is no corruption and God has handed us this case, we should be celebrating.”

“…I am excited because we have had a case where we have seen big money that so far is looking like there can’t be any plausible explanation. So, it brings excitement until she can displace the excitement…So let’s start celebrating,” he stated.

Source: citifmonline