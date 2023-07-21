3 hours ago

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has reacted to public comments about a reported theft case in her residence at Abelemkpe involving her domestic workers.

The Minister is reported to have called for the arrest and prosecution of her domestic staff who allegedly stole monies including $1 million dollars, €300,000, several cedis and other items from her private residence.

The matter has sparked public concerns including the Minority Caucus in Parliament calling for her dismissal.

But Cecilia Dapaah in a statement dated Friday, July 21, 2023, said there are “noticeable inconsistencies between what is being discussed in the public domain and the thrust of the original complaint on the matter.”

The Minister said she’s taking steps to examine the origins of the inconsistencies and will provide a detailed response in the coming days.

Below is her full statement.

STATEMENT FROM CECILIA ABENA DAPAAH

I refer to publications dated 21/07/2023 suggesting that I own one million dollars, three hundred thousand euros and millions of cedis which have been stolen from my house.

There are noticeable inconsistencies between what is being discussed in the public domain and the thrust of the original complaint on the matter.

I am taking steps to examine the origins of the inconsistencies and will provide a detailed response in the coming days.

Source: citifmonline