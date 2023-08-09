1 hour ago

A source close to OnuaOnline has revealed that the Office of the Special Prosecutor has frozen two accounts of former Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah containing substantial amounts of millions of dollars and cedis.

Meanwhile, five of the seven suspects at the centre of the case have been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court with the two remaining lactating mothers granted a GH¢1 million bail each with three sureties to be justified.

Two house helps of Cecilia Abena Dapaah and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour are on trial before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing monies and items running into millions of Ghana Cedis.

The sums and items were stolen at the Abelemkpe residence of the former minister of Sanitation and Water Resources.

Between July and October 2022, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei allegedly stole the monies and personal effects of the couple.

The first accused, (A1) Patience, also had her current and former boyfriends, as well as her father, all being dragged before the same court.

Madam Dapaah eventually resigned from her position after a public uproar and demands for her to leave the government for allegedly illegally acquiring and storing the funds.

Source: Onuaonline.com