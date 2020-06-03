2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, recently sent out a stern warning to the way of gospel musician turned prophetess Cecilia Marfo.

Kennedy Agyapong speaking on Net 2 TV was angry because the “Afunumuba’ crooner had allegedly spat in people’s mouth as part of her miraculous practices – a move he sees as stupid and dangerous in this period that the world is battling with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“I have been hearing something about Cecilia Marfo and I have the video, that woman is evil. We cannot allow this woman especially in the era of coronavirus, allow her to be spitting into people’s mouths especially in this period that coronavirus is threatening human lives”

Well, according to online reports, Cecilia Marfo has responded to the warning in an interview.

Cecilia Marfo is reported to have told Onuapa Radio earlier this morning, that the things she did were directions of her father Jesus Christ, and not her own doing because she is not stupid.

“I am not stupid as he may think and will do whatever comes into my mind, I was only following the directions and commandments from my father Jesus Christ,” she is reported to have said.

