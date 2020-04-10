49 minutes ago

Inter Allies FC is synonymous with nurturing young talents in Ghana. Through the male age groups to the senior national teams, the club has made ample representations.

In the local league, Inter Allies have uncovered a long list of talented players who have moved on mainly to some of the most common European sides.

It is unusually surprising how the club keep tracks of all the interesting talents that have graced the local league and eventually move on to Europe and then sake claims in the national teams.

The 2019/20 season has seen Nigerien import Victoria Adje Adebayor headlining the clubs Ghana Premier League campaign. His statistics speak volumes about his importance to the team but the invaluable contributions from his teammates are largely due to the quota provided by the club’s feeder side Cedar Stars Academy.

Each year, the Club allows youth players who have excelled and gained the maturity to join the senior squad. Cedar Stars Academy has been a breeding ground for the senior side, Inter Allies.

Mohammed Zakari, Fard Ibrahim and Desmond Abuga were promoted in 2017 under the auspices of Head Coach Prince Owusu, these youngsters made claims in their season in the elite league and carried on with performances until this season before COVID-19 half the campaign halfway through it.

Mohammed Zakari – Arguably the engine of the team, the midfielder featured in all the 14 games played with incredible stamina. He delivered on promises made before the start of the season with adding of goals and assists to his game, recording two goals and two assists.

Desmond Abuga – The defensive midfielder has formed a solid partnership with Paul Abanga in the heart of midfield and has featured in 10 games where he started 8. His immense energy has added a lot of value to the team and has helped destabilized a lot of opportunities against the team.

Fard Ibrahim – His season started very late making his first game in the week 11 against Ebusua Dwarfs in Cape Coast and ended up winning the NASCO Man of the match, his other two games against Hearts of Oak and Liberty Professionals ended in a stalemate and a win, we’ve not lost in a game which he has played this season.

Alex Aso – One of the very few youngsters making waves in the Ghana Premier League this season. He has made 13 appearances with two assists and winning that famous penalty in Techiman which started the series of away wins this season. He has formed partnerships with the attackers with his fantastic strength.

Felix Abuska – He is arguably the youngest player in the league and amongst the youngest players ever play in the league, aged 15. Being promoted this season, the 9 games he has played so far comes as a huge boost for his development especially with the one he started.

Abraham Okyere – The NC Competiton served as a good preparatory campaign for Okyere after being promoted last year. He has featured 4 times and started 3 times, assisting Samuel Armah’s 6th goal of the season against Liberty Professionals.

Ivan Kpeglo – The young midfielder has made one appearance so far this season, he came off the bench as Allies beat Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday 2 encounter.