A member of the Communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Anim Piesie is mocking the ruling government over a committee set to prevent the depreciation of the cedi when they touted Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as an expert in economic matters.

The Akufo-Addo-led administration has established a Forex Development Committee to prevent the recurring depreciation of the cedi. The Committee, which is headed by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, is to review the current Forex (FX) regime, offer workable alternatives by way of policy interventions which potentially would reduce FX risks in the economy and save the cedi from a free fall.

However, Anim Piesie wonders why Dr Bawumia could not help in dealing with the cedi.

Reacting to this on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' he queried, "what happened to Prophet Bawumia who knew all the answers to the country's economic matters?"