1 hour ago

Inaki Williams and his brother Nico, esteemed forwards for Athletic Bilbao, have been immortalized in a vibrant mural by an anonymous artist, recognizing their invaluable contributions to the club.

Located in Lutxana-Barakaldo, Bilbao, the colorful mural serves as a visual testament to the duo's pivotal role in Athletic Bilbao's achievements over the years.

Since its unveiling, the mural has quickly become a popular destination for fans, attracting countless selfies and serving as a backdrop for celebrating the team's recent successes.

The Williams brothers played a central role in Bilbao's recent victory over Deportivo Alavés, securing their eleventh win in their last 12 home games at San Mamés.

This impressive streak has propelled the team into contention for a coveted Champions League spot, bolstered by Atlético de Madrid's recent setback against Barcelona.

In addition to their contributions to Bilbao's league success, the brothers have been instrumental in the team's journey to the Copa del Rey final. With hopes of clinching their 25th Copa del Rey title against Real Mallorca, Bilbao's optimism is palpable as they set their sights on Seville.

Expected to be a hub for Athletic Bilbao enthusiasts, the mural serves as a heartfelt tribute to the enduring legacy of the Williams brothers within the club's storied history.

In La Liga this season, Inaki Williams has made 26 appearances, tallying nine goals and three assists, while his brother Nico has showcased his talent in 24 games, scoring three goals and providing eight assists, solidifying their status as key players for Athletic Bilbao.