2 hours ago

Austrian full back Moritz Bauer has admitted that Dutch born Ghanaian full back Jeremie Frimpong has been a stumbling block to his consistent appearance in the starting eleven.

He also adds that his place in the Austrian National team fro the Euro 2020 is under threat as he has been surpassed in the pecking order by the now injured Jeremie Frimpong.

Jeremie Frimpong arrived from Manchester City as part of the junior side at Celtic but has confounded opinions with his performance and early promotion to the first team due to his displays.

He was bought as part of the junior ranks but the injuries to Elhamed with his deputy Bauer also failing to impress.

When the youngster was given the chance he quickly grabbed it with both hands and has firmly etched his name in the first team as a regular.

He said: "My initial aim was to play around 50 competitive games, but it will be significantly less because the club is pushing a young talent in my full-back position.

"It has not been a bad season for me, but also not satisfactory either.

"It is clear to me that I am not holding the best hand to get into the Austria squad for the Euro 2020 Finals and that time is not on my side."

But the 28-year-old insists he's enjoying his time in Glasgow and reckons Parkhead has a better atmosphere than Anfield - home of English champions-elect Liverpool.

He said: "We are determined to win the next two titles which would make it ten-in-a-row and that would be special because it's never been done before.

"The home games at Celtic Park are special. I would compare the atmosphere to Anfield, only it is even bigger here with 60,000 fans."he added.