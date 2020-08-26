4 hours ago

Ghana's Caleb Ekuban was reportedly set to have his medical with Scottish giants Celtic according to report from Turkey as both clubs had agreed on a 7.2m pound deal.

But that claim has been refuted by Celtic manager Neil Lenon who claims he does not even know Caleb Ekuban and is surprised by the links to his club.

Celtic have recently found themselves linked with a whole host of strikers amid the continued speculation over Odsonne Edouard’s future and Leigh Griffiths’ position at the club. Those rumours appeared to be null and void with the recent acquisition of Albian Ajeti from West Ham.

However, one name has continued to pop up. Ghanaian international Caleb Ekuban has continuously been linked with not only Celtic but their Old Firm rivals. The majority of these reports stem from Turkey, where he is currently plying his trade for Trabzonspor.

The most recent of these from Haberturk suggested Celtic have had a £7.2 million bid accepted for the player and that he was due for a medical to complete his Parkhead switch.

But it appears that would take Neil Lennon by surprise, as he has never heard of the 26-year-old.

“I’m getting all this speculation and chat and rumours, and this is the age we live in,” Lennon is quoted by The Herald. “But I can tell you hand on heart that it’s the first time I’ve heard of this player. I’m not aware of any bids or contact with the player or the club or representatives.”

Ekuban would certainly be an interesting acquisition. The Italian born striker, who had an ill-fated stint at Leeds United, has impressed in Turkish football and would certainly help improve the striking options available to Lennon at Celtic.