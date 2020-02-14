1 hour ago

Celtic manager Neil Lenon has provided positive updates about the injured teen prodigy Jeremie Frimpong who was stretched off last month in a clash with Kilmarnock.

The player has stepped up his rehabilitation as he started training on grass pitch on Thursday but his manager has given updates as to when the player will start training will the whole group.

Jeremie Frimpong arrived from Manchester City as part of the junior side at Celtic but has confounded opinions with his performance and early promotion due to his display.

He was bought as part of the junior ranks but the injuries to Elhamed with his deputy Bauer also failing to impress.

When the youngster was given the chance he quickly grabbed it with both hands and has firmly etched his name in the first team as a regular.

Now, it looks like he could set for a comeback soon. Speaking to Celtic TV ahead of tomorrow’s game against Hearts, Neil Lennon said:

“He’s just about finished his rehab, hopefully he’ll train Thursday with the rest of the squad.” he said.