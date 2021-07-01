2 hours ago

An enumerator in the ongoing 2021 Population and Housing Census in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region died and another sustained injuries when the motorbike they were travelling with crashed into a cargo truck at Saka, a suburb of Zebilla on Wednesday.

The truck had been parked on the road and the motorbike crashed into it.

The deceased was identified as Faisal Issah, a nurse by profession while the other accident victim who sustained injuries was identified as Gifty Abane Alalbilla, a teacher.

According to eye witnesses, the accident happened on Wednesday (June 30, 2021) at about 6:30am.

The deceased was reportedly riding while Alalbilla was the pillion and they were on their way to collect census data at Googo and Tambigu communities in Zebilla when the accident occurred.

Issah died on arrival at the Zebilla District Hospital while Alalbilla is currently responding to treatment at the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital.

Sources at the Zebilla District Hospital said the deceased suffered severe head injuries and multiple fractures.

The deceased was a nurse stationed at the Zebilla Senior High Technical School Clinic while his colleague was a teacher employed by the Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED), an international non-governmental organization founded in 1993 to teach students of the Zebilla Senior High Technical School.

The District Census Officer, Mr Thomas Awuni told Graphic Online that the unfortunate accident has thrown the community and other enumerators into a state of shock and sadness.

He expressed condolences to the bereaved family and wished Alalbilla the other accident victim a speedy recovery .

He explained that the counting exercise will not be affected since other enumerators will be reassigned to the communities affected due to the unfortunate accident.

Issah has since been laid to rest in his hometown in Bawku in line with Islamic tradition.