The Central Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana has organized a meeting for Third Party Vendors in Kasoa, Winneba, Agona Swedru, and the Cape Coast Metropolis.

Speaking at the program, the General Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Central Region, Ing. Ankomah Emmanuel indicated that, the meeting was to interact with the vendors and to introduce them to the electronic payment platform created by the company.

“As key stakeholders, it is important to always keep you abreast of changes or new trends with regards to the prepayment vending,” he added.

Ing. Ankomah explained that hitherto, Third Party Vendors would have to visit ECG offices to buy quota so they can also sell to customers.

However, the introduction of the Mobile Application will allow the vendors to buy quota online using the App.

The Regional Commercial Manager, Mr. Simon Kpabitey Agyemani, noted that the introduction of the electronic payment platform will improve customer service delivery and bring convenience to the vendors.

“Companies across the globe strive to initiate effortless ways of doing business through technology, and the Electricity Company of Ghana is no exception. Management is therefore taking steps to leverage technology to achieve this goal,” he said.

He stated that the use of the Mobile App. will reduce the queues at ECG offices and mitigate the risk of vendors carrying bulk cash to buy quota. He said the new payment platform will offer real-time reports on transactions for effective management decisions.

According to the Regional Accounts Manager, Madam Mercy Nadia Ofosu Boateng, the tireless efforts by Third Party Vendors in serving ECG customers cannot be over-emphasized.

She mentioned that prepayment Vendors are often available to sell credit to customers beyond ECG’s working hours and on weekends as well. This Mobile App. will therefore enable them to transact such businesses with ease.

The vendors commended the Management of the Electricity Company of Ghana for the opportunity created to get them acquainted with the changes in the prepayment vending App. They also lauded the initiative and expressed appreciation for the harmonious business relationship they have experienced over the years in the Central Region.