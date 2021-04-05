3 hours ago

The Central Regional Police Command is calling on the public to volunteer relevant information that will help them investigate the recent case of ritual killing at Kasoa.

Although two teenagers are currently in the grips of the police providing assistance to get to the bottom of the matter, the police say relevant information from the public is also needed.

“Investigations are ongoing. We want to urge the general public that whoever has information concerning the death of Ishmael Mensah should go to any police station near them or go to the Kasoa Divisional Police Command or call the toll-free number 18555 to assist the police to investigate the matter,” the Central Regional Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Isaac Evans Ettie said in a Citi News interview.

Many Ghanaians have been left shocked following news of the alleged ritual murder of 11-year-old, Ishmael Mensah by his friends, Felix Nyarko, 16 and Nicholas Kini, 17.

The incident occurred on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Coca Cola near Lamptey Mills, a suburb of Kasoa.

Preliminary police investigation revealed that the suspects invited the deceased to an uncompleted building and hit him with a club and cement blocks, killing him instantly.

“Suspects after that buried [the] deceased in the uncompleted building and awaited his removal in the night for ritual purpose,” a police statement said.

Some residents in the area say there may be other accomplices, but the police are yet to establish that.

The two suspects currently in police custody are said to be Junior High School students.

Meanwhile, some residents in Kasoa are calling on law enforcement agencies to beef up their operations within the area.

They say the spate of violent crimes in Kasoa has been on the increase for some time now and there is an urgent need to tackle it.

One resident told Citi News that, “The situation in the area is pathetic. We go to bed not knowing what lies ahead for us. We are disappointed in the police in the area. It seems little or no effort has been put in place to bring an end to these vices,” a resident lamented.

“We need the government to ensure that the police in this area are up to task in the fight against crime or better still involve the military to support the police in the fight against criminal elements since they live in constant fear of the unknown,” another resident also said.

Source: citifmonline