The CEO of CalBank and alumnus of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Phillip Owiredu, has assured the University of his outfit’s pledge to partner with the school in most of its endeavours.

He made this known to the school when he paid a courtesy call on April 6, 2022, to offer a sponsorship package for the University’s upcoming Academy of African Business and Development (AABD) conference slated for April 17.

He said the door to Cal Bank is open to the University for any partnership.

The University Management thanked Mr Owiredu for his support.

The Global Alumni President of UPSA, Francis Dadzie made it known to him how the association was proud of him.

Francis Dadzie again assured him that the University would collaborate with Cal Bank in their upcoming programmes. Mr Dadzie called for the support of all alumni members, wide and far, to help improve their alma mater.

The Academy of African Business and Development (AABD) has established itself as one of the world’s leading organisations committed to fostering functional education, broadening and deepening global understanding of the various challenges facing African development and business, and advancing alternative solutions to Africa’s business and economic challenges.

Source: citifmonline