The Chief Executive Officer of Willmens Company Limited, Williams Asare Mensah, has constructed portions of the road that links Tema Community 25 to Afienya, in the Ningo Prampram Constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

The about 1.5 kilometers of road in a community known as Bulaso, is a major road that links various suburbs in Tema Community 25 and Afienya, and has over the years been in a deplorable state.

Speaking to journalists, the CEO of Willmens a downstream oil and gas service provider,<span;> said he was motivated to bring relief to users of the road as part of his company’s corporate social responsibility.

According to Williams Asare Mensah, who did not disclose the cost of the project, he acknowledges that government alone cannot develop the country without the support of individuals and corporate Ghana.

He however urged the government to continue the work from where he stopped to bring greater relief to residents.

“I am very glad to see this dream come to pass. I am indeed grateful to the Almighty God for the wisdom and strength to execute such a great poject. It’s been my wish to see smiles on the faces of the residents in the community because the bad road has really negatively affected us for decades.”

Williams Asare Mensah also took the opportunity to urge well-meaning citizens to emulate such gestures to develop the country in their own small way.

“I want to take this opportunity to call on all Ghanaians who are financially sound to help their various communities in their own small way and not leave everything on government.”

Some residents who spoke to the media commended Mr. Asare for the construction of the road, and for his continous support to the community in diverse ways over the years.

Willmens Company Limited, located at Kpone Barrier adjacent IBF, is a transport company that operates in Ghana’s downstream oil and gas sector, specifically fuel haulage. Source: citifmonline.com