3 hours ago

The youth group of Chiana, Tii Tu Chaina, has mobilised funds to rehabilitate the dilapidated Chaina health centre maternity ward in the Kassena-Nakana West District in the Upper East Region to improve maternal health delivery.

Cracks and leakages in the maternity ward pose a great challenge to maternal health delivery in the area, particularly during the rainy season, and thus the urgent need for its rehabilitation.

Speaking to Citi News at a fundraising ceremony in Chaina, General Secretary of Tii Ti Chaina, Rockborn Aduah, described the sorry state of the maternity as a threat to maternal health in the area and thus their intervention to mobilise resources to refurbish it.

“This year our major project is the maternity ward because of the amount of money involved and the need. We are focusing to rehabilitate the maternity ward because the place is very bad. There are so many cracks and the ceiling is leaking, and it needs urgent attention”.

He hinted that, the group will focus on procuring street lights next year to improve visibility and security in the area.

He emphasised the need to demarcate lanes of the township to avert haphazard development in the area, thus making Chaina is model town in the region.

Mr. Aduah pledged their continuous support to the Chaina Senior High School in diverse ways to improve academic performance of students.

He further appealed to the assembly to engage the community in their medium to long term planning process to help address peculiar issues affecting development in the area.

In-charge of the Chaina health centre, Sulemana Cindy, lauded the initiative of the group and appealed for an upgrade of the facility from a health centre with medical assistance to a health centre with a medical doctor.

Mrs. Sulemana, also bemoaned the lack of eye specialists to run the facility’s fully equipped eye unit, compelling persons with critical eye conditions to either go to the Navrongo or Bolga regional hospitals.

She therefore appealed to government to post ophthalmologists to the facility to ameliorate the plight of persons with critical eye conditions.

Source: citifmonline.com