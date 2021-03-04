58 minutes ago

Sections of the Ashanti Region wing of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) are considering securing an unopposed contest for incumbent chairman Bernard Antwi Bosiako in the party’s upcoming regional conference.



A known member of the party in the Region, Opoku Mensah, who is also the Ashanti Regional Director of National Service Scheme, says the regional wing is looking into the future cautioning anyone who has the intention to contest the regional chairmanship position to reconsider their decision.

Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma on Wednesday, March 4, Mr Opoku Mensah took a swipe at renowned businessman Boris Baidoo, who has already declared interest to contest Mr Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Boris B, as he is widely known, is a giant player in the poultry industry.

In the latter part of last year, he declared his intention to vie for the apex seat of the Ashanti Regional NPP.

Whiles reacting to Boris B’s intentions for the seat on GhanAkoma, Mr Opoku Mensah, who is known to be a loyal activist of Chairman Wontumi, cautioned the pretender to concentrate on his poultry business as he explained that “political party administration is not same as running poultry business”.

“So, let me make it clear to Boris B that if he has been successful in the poultry industry, it doesn’t mean he will as well excel in the political spheres. So, I will advise him to pack his luggage and be in his lane where he’s known and well established.”

Explaining further, the vociferous ally of chairman Wontumi told the host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “there’s a wide difference between party organization and rearing fowls”.

He added that the incumbent chairman of the party has been more industrious than all previous occupants of the Ashanti regional NPP Chairmanship position.

“Chairman Wontumi is the only regional chairman who during his tenure has brought the party into power and won a second term consecutively,” he said, adding that “me I’m for Wontumi and I know the reason I’m saying so and we will come out with fire more than this. They should try”.

Summing up his argument he maintained that “political party organization is not the same as rearing fowls and running a poultry farm so keep to your business and leave the chairmanship race for Wontumi to go unopposed”.

In addition to Boris B, 3news.com is learning that 3 other key personalities within the NPP have also eyed the party’s apex position in the region.