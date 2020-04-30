2 hours ago

The Chamber of Freight and Trade has registered their displeasure over GCNET's treatment to them following their inability to operate on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 as scheduled.

Government has introduced a new port clearing system called UNIPASS which is to replace GCNET and facilitate activities at the port using an enhanced single electronic window.

Technically, GCNET will end operations in May this year but in the meantime UNIPASS is to take precedence over all clearing activities at the ports.

Due to this development at the port and in view of a letter from Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Maafo instructing GCNET to shut down operations, it was difficult obtaining documentary validation to clear goods at the port on Tuesday, hence creating challenges for clearing agents like the Chamber of Freight and Trade.

According to President of the Chamber of Freight and Trade, clearing agents shouldn't be embroiled in GCNET's issues with government over the introduction of UNIPASS.

Mr. Dennis Sefa explained that the Chamber of Freight and Trade has a social contract with GCNET and therefore the service provider should have allowed them to clear their goods before deciding to cease operations on Tuesday.

"GCNET didn't treat us fair . . . We pay service fee to GCNET when we send declaration on your platform. So, we have a social contract with them . . . showing good faith and because we have a social contract by charging us service fee, we expected GCNET to allow us to clear our goods from the system," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Thursday's edition of Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.