There is Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League action to look ahead to on Matchday 11. Defending champions Ampem Darkoa return after missing five league matches - they play against debutants, Fosu Royal Ladies at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman, while Prisons Ladies face Ashtown Ladies in Sunyani.

The Previews are as follows:

DREAMZ LADIES VRS PEARLPIA LADIES

The Bantama Astro turf will host the game between Dreamz ladies and struggling PearlPia ladies. Both teams are yet to find their feet in the league but Dreamz ladies have been the better of the two following their placing in the League log. Bottom placed PearlPia ladies are looking to turn their season around after losing at home last weekend but face a tricky test on the road. Dreamz ladies are 7th in the League table with 10 points- with one game in hand against Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

FOSU ROYAL LADIES VRS AMPEM DARKOA

The debutants will be at home as host of defending champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies in the Techiman derby at the Ohene Ameyaw Park. Fosu Royal ladies have lost only once at home since their promotion and will look to maintain that impressive run against the League champions. Ampem Darkoa ladies have five games in hand but are second on the table with 15 points and having won all five league matches played so far. The visitors are favourites going into this game but Fosu Royal Ladies could prove a tough opposition as they have been active in the last five matches compared to Ampem Darkoa ladies who have not been in action since December 22 when fire swept through their hostel in Techiman.

PRISONS LADIES VRS ASHTOWN LADIES

Prisons Ladies will be at the Sunyani Coronation Park to play Ashtown Ladies on Matchday 11 of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League. The reformers have been poor at home this season at home as they have lost one, drawn two and won none in five home games. Ashtown ladies lost their week 10 encounter to Dreamz Ladies but aim to capitalise on the home sides poor performance at home to pick up the maximum points.

NORTHERN LADIES VRS SUPREME LADIES

The Yendi Astro turf will host the game between Northern Ladies and Supreme ladies with both teams looking to build on their impressive performance in the league. Northern ladies are top of the table with 18 points whilst Supreme ladies lie in third place with 15 points. With three points separating both sides, this fixture would be a difficult task for either side as the outcome will have an impact on the standings. Northern ladies were victors in the first leg encounter 3-2.

KUMASI SPORTS ACADEMY VRS TAMALE SUPER LADIES

Kumasi sports Academy will return to their home grounds, Bantama Astro turf to face strugglers Tamale Super ladies in a match of equals. Tamale Super ladies have won just one of their last five games and trail their host by one point, while, Kumasi Sports Academy occupy the fifth spot with 12 points following an inconsistent performance since their return to the top flight.