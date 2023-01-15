4 hours ago

Black Galaxies Head Coach Annor Walker says Ghana is fully focused on advancing from the Group stage of the 2022 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN).

According to the head coach, though the Ghana has set an ultimate target of making it to the grand final, the immediate aim is to advance from the Group stage.

Speaking at the pre-CHAN press conference on Saturday January 14, Coach Walker also intimated that the team’s adequate preparation for the competition.

Here are Coach Annor Walker and captain Gladson Awako’s responses to the questions at the press conference before today's match:

Coach Annor Walker on Ghana’s preparations for the tournament:



We have been preparing since last year towards this competition. We were fortunate to leave Ghana for Cairo as part of our pre-tournament tour before moving to Algiers and eventually to Constantine. We have prepared well for this competition.



The weather in Ghana is very different. It onlychanges during the rainy season. In Cairo, we experienced a different weather but we managed to cope with it. Algiers also had cold weather conditions but again we were able to manage it.



Its quite colder in Constantine but we are here to do our job. The players understand that this is their job and they have to cope and work in it. We are managing in the weather conditions and we are prepared to play. Psychologically, when the players get to the pitch they will play their normal game irrespective of the weather. We will do our job.



Everyone knows what Ghana can do so everything will play well when they face Ghana. We are prepared for any team that comes our way. We are here to show what we can do as a national team from Ghana.



We have been unsuccessful in two finals but thats past and gone an behind us. Now we want to get to the finals again and lift the trophy this time around.The past is behind us and we are focused on what is ahead of us.



This is the first time i am bringing Ghana to the CHAN competition. What I have seen so far in terms of I think Algeria has invested alot to make this tournament possible. CHAN promotes players from our local leagues to the world. Without this competition it will be difficult to promote some local players so i believe the competition must be continued.



I am happy you asked this question. I have players from the Premier League in Ghana and even a player from Ghana’s Division One League. Asante Kotoko and Hearts are the biggest teams in Ghana but I didn’t select players from these Clubs. I selected the best players from all clubs in Ghana. In total, the players in my squad are from about 10 different clubs across the country.



Nobody goes into a competition and says i am here to lose. I am here to exhibit what i can do. I am ready to get to the finals and if it goes well for us we will win the cup. However, now i am focused on the group stage before i think about the next stage of the competition.



We have prepared very well as earlier mentioned by my Coach. We are very ready and ready to compete.



It is a big competition and an opportunity for players in the local leagues to exhibit what we can do.



It will help show players on the African continent to exhibit our talents to the world and I believe we are fortunate to be at this tournament.