2 hours ago

The Black Galaxies trained in Constantine on Tuesday evening ahead of their second and crucial Group C game against Sudan on Thursday, January 19.

Ghana need a win to stay in contention for the knockout stage of the tournament after a shocking 2-1 defeat to Madagascar in their opening match of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship(CHAN) tournament in Algeria.

The team held an intensive session on Tuesday as they plot to bring their CHAN campaign back on track with a decisive win over Sudan.

The Black Galaxies were at the training grounds on Monday for a recovery session which saw the players who played fully in Sunday’s game handed a rest.

Coach Annor Walker’s side will return to the training grounds on Wednesday at 7:30pm for their final session.

Thursday’s all-important match will be played at the Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui.8:00pm (7:00pm GMT).