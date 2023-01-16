2 hours ago

The Confederation African de Football (CAF) has revealed that Group C of the Championship of African Nations(CHAN) will make up only three teams instead of four.

This follows Morocco's decision to boycott the tournament due to a political stand off with host nation Algeria.

On Sunday, Sunday were on the pitch for the Group opener but the Moroccans failed to show up.

According to CAF, Group C where Ghana is will have three teams with the first two qualifying for the next round.

Ghana lost its opening match 2-1 against debutant Madagascar and will need to beat Sudan in their next game to ensure they qualify.

CAF STATEMENT BELOW:

The Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”) Organising Committee for the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (“CHAN”) Algeria 2022 met today in accordance with the Regulations in Algiers.

The Committee decided that Group C will be composed of three teams and the first two teams will qualify for the knockout stages.

The Organising Committee has referred the matter of Morocco no show at yesterday's scheduled fixture against Sudan to the competent judicial body.